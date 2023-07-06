Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Gana' is a time-defying film 

Gana, produced by Parthu under the Cherry Creations banner, marks the return of multilingual actor Vedhika to Kannada cinema.

Published: 06th July 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gana
By Express News Service

The makers of Gana unveiled the teaser at an event held recently. The film marks the Kannada debut of writer and director, Hariprasad Jakka, a physics teacher-turned-filmmaker, who was previously associated with films like 1: Nenokkadine and 100% Love. 

“The film is set against the backdrop of 1993, and 2022. In fact, Gana can be considered a film that fights against time,” explains the director. Gana, produced by Parthu under the Cherry Creations banner, marks the return of multilingual actor Vedhika to Kannada cinema, and stars Yasha Shivakumar as one of the female leads. 

The cast also includes Krishi Tapanda, Shivaraj K.R. Pete, and Master Raghunandan. With music composed by Anoop Seelin, and cinematography by Jai Anand, Gana is now in post-production, and the makers are planning to announce the release date soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gana Hariprasad Jakka
