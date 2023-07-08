Home Entertainment Kannada

Roger Narayan headlines Ramdeep’s directorial debut, Diamond Cross

The first-time director, nephew of Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, is getting ready to hit the screens.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film. (File Photo)

A still from the film. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Ramdeep, who has worked with his uncle Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on numerous ventures, is now making his directorial debut with the film, Diamond Cross. The aspiring director attributes his uncle as his main source of inspiration and reveals that his entire career in the film industry has been spent working alongside Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, affectionately referred to as “maestru.”

While managing a 9 to 5 job, I simultaneously launched my film career with my uncle in 2002, and I assisted him on all projects except for India v/s England. There was a brief period when I returned to my IT job in the UK for a few years.

However, I am delighted to be back and pursuing my true passion for filmmaking,” says Ramdeep, who has recently completed shooting his debut film, Diamond Cross. The director shared the first glimpse of the film and places emphasis on its title, Diamond Cross, which represents the point where ten railway lines intersect.

“The film revolves around a team of social heroes led by the exceptionally talented cyber hacker, Appu, as they engage in a battle against a cybercrime monster known as MD,” reveals Ramdeep. He describes Diamond Cross as a thrilling and action-packed entertainer with an engrossing screenplay.

Produced by Manish Mehta in association with Nagathihalli Creations, the film features Roger Narayan, alongside Roopika, Rajath Annappa, and Manu KM. Ramdeep mentions that apart from a couple of actors, the majority of the cast comprises fresh faces.

“I discovered these talented individuals, who had self-taught themselves action and choreography through a television interview. However, they lacked acting skills, so they received training at my uncle’s Tent House before joining the sets,” he explains.

Ramchandra Babu has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the film, which has Santhosh Radhakrishnan handling the cinematography and editing. The background music is composed by Anish Cherian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roger Narayan Nagathihalli Chandrashekar Diamond Cross
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp