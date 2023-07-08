Roger Narayan headlines Ramdeep’s directorial debut, Diamond Cross

By Express News Service

Ramdeep, who has worked with his uncle Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on numerous ventures, is now making his directorial debut with the film, Diamond Cross. The aspiring director attributes his uncle as his main source of inspiration and reveals that his entire career in the film industry has been spent working alongside Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, affectionately referred to as “maestru.”

While managing a 9 to 5 job, I simultaneously launched my film career with my uncle in 2002, and I assisted him on all projects except for India v/s England. There was a brief period when I returned to my IT job in the UK for a few years.

However, I am delighted to be back and pursuing my true passion for filmmaking,” says Ramdeep, who has recently completed shooting his debut film, Diamond Cross. The director shared the first glimpse of the film and places emphasis on its title, Diamond Cross, which represents the point where ten railway lines intersect.

“The film revolves around a team of social heroes led by the exceptionally talented cyber hacker, Appu, as they engage in a battle against a cybercrime monster known as MD,” reveals Ramdeep. He describes Diamond Cross as a thrilling and action-packed entertainer with an engrossing screenplay.

Produced by Manish Mehta in association with Nagathihalli Creations, the film features Roger Narayan, alongside Roopika, Rajath Annappa, and Manu KM. Ramdeep mentions that apart from a couple of actors, the majority of the cast comprises fresh faces.

“I discovered these talented individuals, who had self-taught themselves action and choreography through a television interview. However, they lacked acting skills, so they received training at my uncle’s Tent House before joining the sets,” he explains.

Ramchandra Babu has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the film, which has Santhosh Radhakrishnan handling the cinematography and editing. The background music is composed by Anish Cherian.

