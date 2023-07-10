Release date of 'Devara Kanasu' locked 

Home Entertainment Kannada

By Express News Service

Devara Kanasu, a children’s film directed by debutant Suresh Lakkoor, which made its way to the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a panel screening and final selection, is all set to release in theatres across Karnataka on July 21. 

The trailer of the film was launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar at a recent event. Devara Kanasu starring talented child artists, Deepak and Amoolya in the lead roles, highlights the innocence of a village boy and his struggles for a livelihood, intricately woven with themes of Swacha Bharat (Clean India), women empowerment, and the issue of alcohol abuse. “The film beautifully captures the essence of culture and rural life,” says the director.

Alongside the lead cast, the film also features Youvaraj Kini, Arushi Vedika, Mani, Roopa, and Vijay Rakesh. Suresh Lakkoor has doubled up as the producer, and the music rights are bagged by PRK Audio. With music by Sandy Sandallow, the film has dialogues and lyrics penned by Lingaraj Itihasa. The cinematography is handled by Ratnajit Roy.

