A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The shooting of Kaatera, featuring the Challenging star Darshan and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, is progressing briskly, with only small schedule breaks. The team is currently in the final stages of shooting crucial portions of the film.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is bankrolling the project under his banner, has meticulously planned the release strategy. He stated, “We are actively working on the release plans, and accordingly we aim to bring Kaatera to the screens during the Dasara festival. Our team is working towards to meet this target date.”

This news undoubtedly brings cheer to all the fans of the Challenging Star, who have eagerly awaited the announcement of the film’s release date. Kaatera, has been creating a buzz, since the time of inception, especially with its captivating theme poster, which depicts a dog leading a flock of sheep, emphasising the responsibility of leaders.

The team later treated the audience with a motion poster and glimpses that showcased a blood-stained machete, accompanied by a powerful punchline delivered by Darshan. Dressed in a dark maroon t-shirt and lungi, Darshan wields the machete amidst a backdrop of farmers. Kaatera is said to be inspired by a real-life incident set in a 1970s village in Karnataka.

Kaatera marks the debut of Malashree’s daughter, Radhana Ram. The film also features acclaimed actors Jagapathi Babu and Kumar Govind in pivotal roles, along with senior actors Biradar, Master Rohit, and Danish Akhtar Saifi in the cast. Maasthi has penned the dialogues, V Harikrishna is composing the music, and Sudhakar S Raj is handling the cinematography of the film.

