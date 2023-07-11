Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Srini Hanumantharaju highlights multiple firsts in Ambuja

The music for Ambuja is composed by Prasanna Kumar M S, with specially curated background music by Tyagaraj MS.

Ambuja marks the milestone of being Shubha Poonja’s 50th film, while also serving as the silver screen debut for teleserial actor Rajini, who portrays the titular role. Director Srini Hanumantharaju, in conversation with CE, emphasises that the film brings forth a multitude of firsts as he gears up for its release on July 21.

“Ambuja, a crime thriller, seamlessly blends elements of comedy, love, horror, thriller, suspense, and emotion, creating a unique cinematic experience, says the director, sharing a few noteworthy highlights about his film.

“There is a heartwarming song where a daughter sings a lullaby to her mother. The film’s cinematography by Muralidhar N showcases the magnificent Elephant Gate for the first time. Rajini’s portrayal of the character involves wearing Lambani costumes weighing approximately 25 kg for certain scenes in Ambuja,” says Srini, adding, “Shubha exhibits her versatility in triple roles, bringing out the best in each avatar.”

Joining the cast of Ambuja are Deepak Subramanya, Padmaja Rao, Govinde Gowda, Baby Aakanksha, Jagadish Halakude, Sandesh Shetty, Nisha Hegde, Gurudev Nagaraj, and others. Kashinath D Madiwalar, the film’s writer and producer, has not only crafted the storyline but has also taken on the task of penning the lyrics and playing a pivotal character. The music for Ambuja is composed by Prasanna Kumar M S, with specially curated background music by Tyagaraj MS.

