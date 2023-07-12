'Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare' trailer promises riotous fun  

By Express News Service

Nithin Krishnamurthy’s directorial debut, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has set the stage for a riotous fun with its maiden trailer. Released on July 10, the trailer offers a tantalizing sneak peek into the uproarious world of the hostel boys. Going by the glimpses, the film delves into the world of Hudugaru or boys, their cherished hostel premises, and the usual pandemonium that surrounds them. However, an intense incident takes the chaos to an entirely new level.

Things reach a boiling point on that eventful night, to say the least, and the aspects lie in the raw and gripping portrayal of the unfolding drama. With just 10 days remaining until its release, Rakshit Shetty, who is presenting the film through Paramvah Pictures was present at the trailer launch, and the event was graced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, Rishab Shetty. The latter is also playing a special role along with director Pawan Kumar, Digant Manchale, and Shine Shetty have also played crucial roles, offering unwavering support to the team.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is produced by Gulmohar Films and Varrun Studios. The film is set to be released worldwide by Zee Studios on July 21. Nithin Krishnamurthy, who has written the story, and screenplay shared some interesting facts about Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.

“The film is a found footage comedy, which boasts at least 1000 artists and has 200 talented youngsters coming from the theatre background. With so many people coming into the picture, it required 90 days for dubbing. The post-production for sound itself took us 30 days,” says Nithin. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has cinematography by Arvind Kashyap and music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

