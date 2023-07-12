Shivarajkumar’s Inspector Vikram makes a comeback with 'IV Returns'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar celebrates his birthday today, and the Century star is brimming with energy and enthusiasm as he is embarking on a series of projects, each different from the other. Now, the actor has announced his next intriguing venture.

Titled IV - Returns, this upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Laki Gopal. Backed by Mylari M, the project has garnered attention for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Shivanna played the titular role in Inspector Vikram, which was a delightful thriller comedy. Directed by Dinesh Baboo, the 1989 film was based on a story written by Chi. Udaya Shankar.

Laki Gopal’s project aims to bring back the beloved Inspector Vikram to the silver screen after 34 years. An official announcement was made on Shivarajkumar’s birthday, accompanied by an intricately designed poster that unveils the title IV Returns, symbolising the return of Inspector Vikram.

Laki Gopal and his team are diligently working on the screenplay and dialogues of the film. Shivarajkumar will work on this film after he concludes his existing commitments. Meanwhile, the makers of Ghost, helmed by Srini, are also planning to release a glimpse from the film on his birthday. Referred to as the Big Daddy teaser, it will be out today.

Apart from IV Returns, Shivanna is set to star in films like Karataka Dhamanaka, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, Arjun Janya’s 45, Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, and his Tamil projects, Jailer (Rajinikanth) and Captain Miller (Dhanush).

