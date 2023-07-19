Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’s ensemble extravaganza

By Express News Service

Debutant director Nithin Krishnamurthy is all set to captivate audiences with his film, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. This youth entertainer has gained significant attention for its impressive ensemble cast. The project underwent an extensive audition process, attracting around 6,000 talented individuals, primarily from a theatre background.

From the pool of exceptional candidates, a core cast of 20 individuals emerged, including Prajwal P, Srivatsa, Bharath, Manjunath, Tejas, Chetan Durga, Pawan Sharma, Aniruddha, Shreyas Sharma, Manjunath Nayak, and many others who take the lead in the film. Archana Kottige and Anusha Krishna, the two female actors in the film, have a significant impact on the story, serving as a turning point in Hostel Hudugaru...

Presented by Rakshit Shetty and distributed by Zee Studios, the film is set to release this week. We had the opportunity to speak with a few young artists who shared their experiences of working in this ensemble. Rakesh Rajkumar, who played a role in the film and was also involved in the casting process, describes it as a herculean yet enjoyable task.

“The auditions attracted talented individuals from the theatre circuit, and Nithin’s spontaneity and the impromptu nature of the process allowed us to pick actors who were already familiar with hostel life. With Nithin and Arvind Kashyap (DOP) working together on the scenes, the performances were authentic and immersive. The core group of 40 individuals, all experienced in theatre, brought their characters to life through careful observation, resulting in an organic casting process,” he shares.

Prajwal P, who has collaborated closely with Nithin and Arvind Kashyap since their days as assistant directors for Pawan Kumar’s Lucia, not only serves as a producer but also shares his experience of driving the story of Hostel Hudugaru... “We have a principal cast instead of a main hero or heroine. It is through these characters that the events unfold,” says Prajwal. With a strong theatre background, Prajwal aspired to leave his mark in the world of cinema too. “Nithin felt that I was the right fit to drive the film after witnessing my acting journey. Our roles were not predetermined but finalised based on our behavior and suitability for the characters.”

Reflecting on his experience of working alongside a principal cast of 20 individuals and 500 others in the background, Prajwal says, “My character has different shades, including a grey side, and the role of the warden who motivates and drives the story forward. As my desires and intentions take center stage, others react to them, highlighting the significance of my role.” Prajwal emphasises that the film’s focus is not to deliver an exclusive modern message but rather to explore the dynamics of friendship and the situations that arise in a hostel setting.

Bharath Pani, who plays the role of Kashi, was selected through auditions. Expressing his fulfilment in being part of the core group of 20 individuals in Hostel Hudugaru.., he says, “The script presented the objective of creating a realistic cinema experience, with the entire story unfolding in one night. It was both an opportunity and a challenge to understand and portray the character.

Throughout the process, we learned about the essence of realistic cinema, providing a unique and different experience.” In addition to its talented ensemble cast, Hostel Hudugaru... features Ajaneesh Loknath as the music director, with Arvind Kashyap as the Director of Photography (DOP). Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, and Diganth also play key roles in the film.



