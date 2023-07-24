I admire Shashank’s commitment to giving equal importance to women characters: Brinda Acharya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

From being part of a romantic drama like Prema Poojyam to starring in women-centric films like Juliet, it is clear that Brinda Acharya is out to showcase her talent in various genres. In her upcoming release, Kousalya Supraja Rama, directed by Shashank, Brinda plays a significant part. The family drama is set to hit the screens on July 28.

A still from the film

The viral peppy love track Ninge sothogbitnalle Shivani in Kousalya Supraja Rama, picturised on her and Krishna has made her an instant hit on social media.

Brinda describes her character of Shivani as a bubbly and happy-go-lucky personality with a unique yet relatable maturity in the film, which delves into male chauvinism, Brinda says that her character, along with Milana Nagaraj’s, portrays strength and power.

Reflecting, in specific, on the character’s journey in the film, which explores themes of relationships and values, Brinda finds Shivani’s maturity intriguing. “I deeply immersed myself in the role. It helped me connect with the character on a profound level. I developed the ability to understand and have peaceful conversations with Ram, the role played by Krishan” she says.

Brinda shares that collaborating with well-known director Shashank, known for his work in films like Moggina Manasu, and Krishnan Love Story, was a huge learning experience. “I appreciate the expertise and efficiency of the well-organised team during filming. I admire Shashank’s commitment to giving equal importance to women characters, making it an honour to work with him. As for Krishna, I can say he is a man of few words, but his talent and dedication is evident in his impactful work,” says Brinda.

When asked about sharing screen space with Milana, Brinda kept it suspenseful, hinting that viewers should discover it on the big screen.

Kousalya Supraja Rama is jointly produced by BC Patil’s Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas. The film also features talented actors Nagabhushan, Sudha Belawadi, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, while Sugnaan handles the cinematography.

Apart from Kousalya Supraja Rama, Brinda has a couple of projects lined up, including Ritu, a women-centric subject, and another project, which she will begin shooting in September.

From being part of a romantic drama like Prema Poojyam to starring in women-centric films like Juliet, it is clear that Brinda Acharya is out to showcase her talent in various genres. In her upcoming release, Kousalya Supraja Rama, directed by Shashank, Brinda plays a significant part. The family drama is set to hit the screens on July 28. A still from the filmThe viral peppy love track Ninge sothogbitnalle Shivani in Kousalya Supraja Rama, picturised on her and Krishna has made her an instant hit on social media. Brinda describes her character of Shivani as a bubbly and happy-go-lucky personality with a unique yet relatable maturity in the film, which delves into male chauvinism, Brinda says that her character, along with Milana Nagaraj’s, portrays strength and power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reflecting, in specific, on the character’s journey in the film, which explores themes of relationships and values, Brinda finds Shivani’s maturity intriguing. “I deeply immersed myself in the role. It helped me connect with the character on a profound level. I developed the ability to understand and have peaceful conversations with Ram, the role played by Krishan” she says. Brinda shares that collaborating with well-known director Shashank, known for his work in films like Moggina Manasu, and Krishnan Love Story, was a huge learning experience. “I appreciate the expertise and efficiency of the well-organised team during filming. I admire Shashank’s commitment to giving equal importance to women characters, making it an honour to work with him. As for Krishna, I can say he is a man of few words, but his talent and dedication is evident in his impactful work,” says Brinda. When asked about sharing screen space with Milana, Brinda kept it suspenseful, hinting that viewers should discover it on the big screen. Kousalya Supraja Rama is jointly produced by BC Patil’s Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas. The film also features talented actors Nagabhushan, Sudha Belawadi, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, while Sugnaan handles the cinematography. Apart from Kousalya Supraja Rama, Brinda has a couple of projects lined up, including Ritu, a women-centric subject, and another project, which she will begin shooting in September.