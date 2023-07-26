Upendra’s 'Buddhivantha 2' is to release on this date

By Express News Service

Amidst the buzz surrounding Upendra’s highly-awaited film UI, another treat awaits his fans with the release of the Real Star’s Buddhivantha 2. This sequel to the 2008 blockbuster is all set to hit the theatres on September 15, just ahead of Upendra’s birthday on September 18.

Directed by Jaidhev and produced by Dr TR Chandrashekhar, known for his work in films like Chamak and Ayogya has bankrolled the project under Crystal Paark Cimeas. Buddhivantha 2 boasts an impressive cast like Sonal Monteiro, Meghana Raj Sarja as the female lead, and Srinagar Kitty in a negative role.

The original Buddhivantha, released in 2008, showcased Upendra’s versatility as he brilliantly portrayed eight different roles in the movie. Being a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Naan Avanillai, Buddhivantha witnessed a successful run at the box office, completing a 100-day streak in multiple theatres across Karnataka.

This has now set the stage and anticipation for Buddhivantha 2, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Upendra once again on the silver screen. The film’s music is by Gurukiran, and Naveen Kumar has handled the cinematography.

Amidst the buzz surrounding Upendra’s highly-awaited film UI, another treat awaits his fans with the release of the Real Star’s Buddhivantha 2. This sequel to the 2008 blockbuster is all set to hit the theatres on September 15, just ahead of Upendra’s birthday on September 18. Directed by Jaidhev and produced by Dr TR Chandrashekhar, known for his work in films like Chamak and Ayogya has bankrolled the project under Crystal Paark Cimeas. Buddhivantha 2 boasts an impressive cast like Sonal Monteiro, Meghana Raj Sarja as the female lead, and Srinagar Kitty in a negative role. The original Buddhivantha, released in 2008, showcased Upendra’s versatility as he brilliantly portrayed eight different roles in the movie. Being a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Naan Avanillai, Buddhivantha witnessed a successful run at the box office, completing a 100-day streak in multiple theatres across Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This has now set the stage and anticipation for Buddhivantha 2, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Upendra once again on the silver screen. The film’s music is by Gurukiran, and Naveen Kumar has handled the cinematography.