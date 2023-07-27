Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth joins Rohith Padaki’s gangster drama, Uttarakaanda

Apart from Dhananjay, Ramya, and Diganth, the director and the production house are looking to bring in a few top actors for the project.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Diganth

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rohit Padaki is collaborating with KRG Studios for a gangster drama titled Uttarakaanda. The film, currently in pre-production, will go on floors this October. 

Dhananjay

Set in North Karnataka, the film stars Dhananjay and Ramya in the lead. The latest to join the cast of Uttarakhand is Diganth and according to our source, According to our source, the Gaalipata 2 actors have a very interesting role to play in the film, and details will be revealed soon.

Apart from Dhananjay, Ramya, and Diganth, the director and the production house are looking to bring in a few top actors for the project. Uttarakaanda will be director Rohit Padaki’s second collaboration with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G aj after Ratnan Prapancha.

For Ramya, Uttarakaanda will mark her return as a full-fledged heroine on the silver screen. In an earlier interview, Ramya said, “The association with this team and the love and affection shown to me have given me the feeling that I am in a good place. Can’t wait to start shooting with such giant talents.”

Uttarakaanda has on board a good technical crew including Charan Raj, and  Swamy will be handling the music, and cinematography respectively.

