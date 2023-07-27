Inspiration for Achar & Co’s music came from my home: Bindumalini

By Express News Service

Composer and playback singer, Bindumalani is a national award winner and she has worked in films like Aruvi, Harikatha Prasanga, Nathicharami, 19.20.21, and Seththumaan.

Achar & Co directed by Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy marks her seventh project. Bindumalini admits the inspiration for Achar & Co’s music came from her own home, which is filled with musicians. “The film’s portrayal, the architecture, and the backdrop struck a personal chord with me. It is reminiscent of my grandfather’s home, its music and the close-knit community around it. The impact of that musical atmosphere and the cherished memories while growing up around this surrounding have been instrumental in shaping my creative expression for this film.”

Achar & Co is set in the backdrop of 1960s and 70s Jayangar and the film’s music captures the heart of Bengaluru. For instance, Bindumalini offers a modern interpretation of the timeless MS Subbalakshmi classic Suprabatham. “I credit Director Sindhu for her visionary approach. The lyricist Trilok, skillfully crafted the twist, keeping in mind the essence of the 60s era, adding a touch of modernity without losing the emotional connection to the traditional melody.”

There is a delightful ‘pickle song’ that gets an important placement, incorporating instruments and voices from the kitchen. “This is another song that holds a special place in my heart, as it is inspired by my grandmother and her sister’s kitchen orchestra performances, where they used kitchen utensils to create music and entertained women from the neighbourhood. This cherished personal history found its way into the film and evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth,” she says.

