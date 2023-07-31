Baang to be out on this date

By Express News Service

Baang, a dark comedy action film, directed by Sree Ganesh Parashuram, has finally set its release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 18, prior to which, the makers unveiled the trailer recently. But that’s not all - in the film starring Shanvi Srivastava, Raghu Dixit, as the principal cast, Sudeep is set to lend his support for the film, by giving a voice-over.

Director Ganesh couldn’t hide his elation and shared, “As a team, we have grown up watching this star on the silver screen, rushing to catch his films on the first day, first show in jam-packed theaters, and whistling in admiration at his grand entry. It’s an absolute dream come true to have him do the voice-over for our film. I am certain that his fans will be thrilled to hear him in Baang.”

Ritvik Muralidhar, who has scored the music for the film has also acted in Baang, along with Sunil Gujjar and Natya Ranga in pivotal roles. The cinematography by Baang is by Uday Leela. The editing is done by Vijeth Chandra and the sound design by Naveen Kumar.

Baang, a dark comedy action film, directed by Sree Ganesh Parashuram, has finally set its release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 18, prior to which, the makers unveiled the trailer recently. But that’s not all - in the film starring Shanvi Srivastava, Raghu Dixit, as the principal cast, Sudeep is set to lend his support for the film, by giving a voice-over. Director Ganesh couldn’t hide his elation and shared, “As a team, we have grown up watching this star on the silver screen, rushing to catch his films on the first day, first show in jam-packed theaters, and whistling in admiration at his grand entry. It’s an absolute dream come true to have him do the voice-over for our film. I am certain that his fans will be thrilled to hear him in Baang.” Ritvik Muralidhar, who has scored the music for the film has also acted in Baang, along with Sunil Gujjar and Natya Ranga in pivotal roles. The cinematography by Baang is by Uday Leela. The editing is done by Vijeth Chandra and the sound design by Naveen Kumar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });