Naveen Shankar, Archana Jois-starrer Kshetrapati locks release date 

The release date of Kshetrapati, directed by Srikanth Katagi and starring Naveen Shankar and Archana Jois, is fixed. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 18. 

Published: 31st July 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:26 AM

By Express News Service

The team unveiled the new poster revealing the character names of the lead actors, offering a glimpse into the intriguing narrative set in the landscapes of North Karnataka. Accordingly, Naveen Shankar takes on the role of Basava, an engineer, while Archana Jois brings to life the character of Bhumika, an enterprising new-generation journalist.

Naveen Shankar and Archana Jois reunite in Kshetrapati after their strong performance in Hondisi Bareyiri. The movie's teaser has already been generating buzz for its compelling narrative and visual appeal. The film's music is scored by Ravi Basrur, and has YBV Shiva Sagar as the cinematographer.

