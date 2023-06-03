JK’s 'IRavan' gets a release date 

By Express News Service

JK, also known as Jayaram Karthik, is gearing up for the release of IRavan. The actor, known for his work on television and the big screen, announced that the movie will hit theatres on June 16. During a media interaction, the cast members expressed their excitement about the upcoming release.

“I am immensely grateful for the positive response to the teaser of IRavan. Some people had misconceptions, thinking it might be a dubbed Hindi film, but I want to clarify that it is indeed a Kannada film. It features a suspenseful thriller storyline, and my character has two shades. Director Ram’s Ranga has crafted an excellent story, complemented by good songs,” said JK.

The director revealed that IRavan draws inspiration from a character in the Mahabharata and offers a thrilling suspenseful storyline. “We shot the film in various locations such as Bengaluru and Mangalore, with a significant portion filmed at sea,” he added.

“As a doctor by profession, I was deeply moved by the story of IRavan when director Ram’s Ranga narrated it during the challenging times of the Covid pandemic. I believed that producing this film could benefit many people. With the collaboration of the film crew, we have successfully brought the story to life, and now it is ready for release,” stated producer Dr. Niranthara Ganesh.

