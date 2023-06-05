Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar to headline a romcom

The film, which will be directed by Ashwin Padmaroop, will serve as his directorial debut and Rahul Ameen will join as a co-director.

Pruthvi Ambaar

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar, who is shifting between love and action genres, has now taken up a rom-com. The yet-to-be-titled project will serve as the directorial debut of Ashwin Padmaroop, who will be joined by Rahul Amin as a co-director. 

Ashwin, who has been involved in animation for 14 years, and has dabbled in digital filmmaking, is delighted to make his directorial debut with a romantic comedy. The director mentions that the subject of the film is not a typical rom-com. It features a diverse ensemble of 7 to 8 main characters, including well-known Kannada and Tulu artists. Hariprasad Rai, a producer of Tulu films under his HPR Films banner, will be backing this project. 

While Prasad Shetty will compose the music, Vishnu Prasad will handle the cinematography. With one schedule of the film already completed, the next phase of filming will resume after the monsoon season, sometime in September, says the director.  The remaining cast and crew will be announced at a later stage.

Pruthvi, who was last seen in Dooradarshana, has an interesting lineup of films, including For Regn, Life is Beautiful, and Matsya Gandha at various stages of production.

