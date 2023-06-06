Road King  becomes the first film to be directed through video conferencing

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Filmmakers have increasingly embraced technology in their craft, and Road King, starring newcomer Mateen Hussain, is claimed to be the first film to be directed through video conferencing. The Kannada film marks the debut of Hollywood director Randy Kent and is based on an actual incident that occurred in Kolar a few years ago.

Mateen Hussain, who is making his acting debut, also takes on the role of producer for this film, scheduled for release on June 23rd. In an interaction with CE, Mateen explains the use of new technology in the making of the film revealing that he approached several directors in the industry, but most of them declined due to budget constraints. “Since I grew up in the USA, I have known Randy Kent (Life of Lemon, and Perfect House) for a long time. I requested him to direct the project. Initially, he hesitated due to the language barrier, but eventually agreed to direct the film.”

Due to visa issues, Randy Kent was unable to travel to Bengaluru, which led to the decision to direct the film through Skype. “Despite two attempts, he couldn’t obtain a visa for various reasons, and he couldn’t come to Bangalore. Finally, he directed the film from the USA through Skype, making it the first film directed via video conferencing,” reveals Mateen.

Road King revolved around a rare disorder called Obsessive Ex syndrome and was filmed in Bangalore and other locations. In addition to Mateen, the film features Rukshar Dhillon, Leela Mohan, Harish Sejekan, Nayana Shetty, and others in prominent roles. Arif Lalani serves as the cinematographer, while sound designer Scott Wolf, known for his work in various Hollywood films, has collaborated with Road King. Shri Crazy Minds handles the editing.

