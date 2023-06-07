Var Padharavo Saavdhan becomes the first Gujarati film to release in Kannada  

CE Features By

Express News Service

The Gujarati film industry is currently witnessing a surge in popularity, and adding to the excitement is the extraordinary achievement of Var Padharavo Saavdhan becoming the very first Gujarati movie to be released in Kannada.

The distribution rights for Var Padharavo Saavdhan in the Kannada language have been acquired by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Artss banner, known for producing the fantasy thriller Vikrant Rona, starring Kichcha Sudeep. The film will be released in Kannada on July 7.

Written and directed by Vipul Sharma, Var Padhravo Saavdhan promises to be a delightful family entertainer, featuring the talented duo Tushar Sadhu and Kinjal Rajpriya in lead roles.

Furthermore, the film has a stellar cast including Ragi Jani, Kamini Panchal, Prashant Barot and Jay Pandya.

