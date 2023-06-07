Home Entertainment Kannada

Var Padharavo Saavdhan becomes the first Gujarati film to release in Kannada  

Written and directed by Vipul Sharma, Var Padhravo Saavdhan promises to be a delightful family entertainer, featuring the talented duo Tushar Sadhu and Kinjal Rajpriya in lead roles.

Published: 07th June 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Var Padharavo Saavdhan

A still from the film.

By CE Features
Express News Service

 The Gujarati film industry is currently witnessing a surge in popularity, and adding to the excitement is the extraordinary achievement of Var Padharavo Saavdhan becoming the very first Gujarati movie to be released in Kannada.

The distribution rights for Var Padharavo Saavdhan in the Kannada language have been acquired by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Artss banner, known for producing the fantasy thriller Vikrant Rona, starring Kichcha Sudeep. The film will be released in Kannada on July 7.

Written and directed by Vipul Sharma, Var Padhravo Saavdhan promises to be a delightful family entertainer, featuring the talented duo Tushar Sadhu and Kinjal Rajpriya in lead roles.

Furthermore, the film has a stellar cast including Ragi Jani, Kamini Panchal, Prashant Barot and Jay Pandya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarati film industryVar Padharavo Saavdhan Shalini Artss banner
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp