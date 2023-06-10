Home Entertainment Kannada

Rama Rama Re actor Nataraj's next Ade Nam God gets a censor clearance

The official release date is expected to be out soon.

Ade Nam God

By Express News Service

Director KH Vishwanath, known for his films, Panchama Veda, Srigandha, Aragini, Arunodaya, and Rangoli, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama, Ade Nam God

The film stars Nataraja, known for his role in Rama Rama Re, along with an ensemble cast including Manjunath Jambe, Ajith Boppanhalli, Pinki Elli-fame Anoop Shoonya, and Sarika Rao in pivotal roles.

Ade Nam God explores a storyline revolving around intriguing superstitions and has completed the censor formalities. 

The crew includes cinematographer PK Das, editor BS Kemparaju, composer Swaminathan, and art director Hosmane Murthy. The official release date is expected to be out soon.

