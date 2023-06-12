KRG Studios secures Karnataka distribution rights for Prabhas’ Adipurush

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After distributing biggies like the KGF Part 1 & 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie, Gandhada Gudi, Vakeel Saab, and Dasara, KRG Studios have acquired the Karnataka rights for Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the venture, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Hombale Films and the founder of KRG Studios, said, “We are thrilled to have obtained the distribution rights for Adipurush. It is an honour to bring this timeless and grand mythological film to the audiences of Karnataka.

With its futuristic storytelling approach, this monumental masterpiece strengthens our successful collaboration with Prabhas and UV Creations. This acquisition underscores our commitment to providing diverse and captivating cinematic experiences to our viewers.”

Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, is directed and written by Om Raut. Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the film is set to release worldwide on June 16. It features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with dubbed versions available in other languages.

After distributing biggies like the KGF Part 1 & 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie, Gandhada Gudi, Vakeel Saab, and Dasara, KRG Studios have acquired the Karnataka rights for Prabhas’ Adipurush. Expressing his enthusiasm about the venture, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Hombale Films and the founder of KRG Studios, said, “We are thrilled to have obtained the distribution rights for Adipurush. It is an honour to bring this timeless and grand mythological film to the audiences of Karnataka. With its futuristic storytelling approach, this monumental masterpiece strengthens our successful collaboration with Prabhas and UV Creations. This acquisition underscores our commitment to providing diverse and captivating cinematic experiences to our viewers.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, is directed and written by Om Raut. Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the film is set to release worldwide on June 16. It features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with dubbed versions available in other languages.