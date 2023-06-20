Home Entertainment Kannada

Aggrasena is a director's film: Murugesh Kanappa

A commercial film, blended with experimentation, is set to release this week, and introduces new heroes and features senior actor Ramakrishna in a vital role.

A still from the movie Aggrasena. (File Photo)

Murugesh Kanappa, an erstwhile associate of filmmaker A Harsha, is making his directorial debut with Aggrasena. The film, which has an experimental streak, marks the debut production venture of Mamatha Jayaramreddy.

Aggrasena stars debutants Amar Viraj and Agastya Belagere. Speaking about Aggrasena, which is set to release on June 23, Murugesh says that the film is a family entertainer. “Apart from direction, I have also penned the story and screenplay of Aggrasena,” says Murugesh, who has drawn inspiration from actual incidents observed within his family and friends, to write the film. “I call this a director-oriented film that gives utmost importance to the story.”

In addition to the lead roles, the film stars Rachna Dashath and Bharti Hegde as the female leads. Aggrasena, which showcases two parallel stories, also highlights senior actor Ramakrishna, who plays a role with dual shades. 

While Ram Reddy handles the cinematography, the music is composed by Thyagaraj MS. The cast of Aggrasena also includes Shivaraj K R Pete, Bharathi Hegde, the late Mohan Juneja, and Thanishka.

