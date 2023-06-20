Home Entertainment Kannada

Release of Abishek Ambareesh's 'Bad Manners' postponed to July

The film, shot over a span of more than 120 days, features Rachita Ram and debutant Priyanka Kumar as the female leads.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Abishek Ambareesh starrer Bad Manners

Abishek Ambareesh starrer Bad Manners

By Express News Service

The release date of Abishek Ambareesh starrer Bad Manners, directed by Suri, has been postponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to release on June 23, two weeks after Abhishek’s wedding with Aviva Bidappa, will now be released in July.

The new release date will be announced once the Censor Board gives clearance.

Produced by KM Sudhir’s Studio 18 banner, Bad Manners will be distributed across Karnataka by Jayanna Films.

Interestingly, Abishek, who made his debut with Amar, will be seen portraying the role of a cop in Bad Manners.

The film, shot over a span of more than 120 days, features Rachita Ram and debutant Priyanka Kumar as the female leads.

Bad Manners has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shekhar S.

Apart from this film, Abhishek’s upcoming projects include Kaali with director S Krishna and Mahesh Kumar’s untitled film (AA04), produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bad Manners Aviva Bidappa Abishek Ambareesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp