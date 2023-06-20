Release of Abishek Ambareesh's 'Bad Manners' postponed to July

By Express News Service

The release date of Abishek Ambareesh starrer Bad Manners, directed by Suri, has been postponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to release on June 23, two weeks after Abhishek’s wedding with Aviva Bidappa, will now be released in July.

The new release date will be announced once the Censor Board gives clearance.

Produced by KM Sudhir’s Studio 18 banner, Bad Manners will be distributed across Karnataka by Jayanna Films.

Interestingly, Abishek, who made his debut with Amar, will be seen portraying the role of a cop in Bad Manners.

The film, shot over a span of more than 120 days, features Rachita Ram and debutant Priyanka Kumar as the female leads.

Bad Manners has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shekhar S.

Apart from this film, Abhishek’s upcoming projects include Kaali with director S Krishna and Mahesh Kumar’s untitled film (AA04), produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

The release date of Abishek Ambareesh starrer Bad Manners, directed by Suri, has been postponed. The film, which was originally scheduled to release on June 23, two weeks after Abhishek’s wedding with Aviva Bidappa, will now be released in July. The new release date will be announced once the Censor Board gives clearance. Produced by KM Sudhir’s Studio 18 banner, Bad Manners will be distributed across Karnataka by Jayanna Films.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, Abishek, who made his debut with Amar, will be seen portraying the role of a cop in Bad Manners. The film, shot over a span of more than 120 days, features Rachita Ram and debutant Priyanka Kumar as the female leads. Bad Manners has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shekhar S. Apart from this film, Abhishek’s upcoming projects include Kaali with director S Krishna and Mahesh Kumar’s untitled film (AA04), produced by Rockline Venkatesh.