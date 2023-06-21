Pramod and Shruti Naidu join hands once again for a new film 

By Express News Service

Actor Pramod and noted television producer Shruti Naidu, who made her silver screen debut with Premiere Padmini, are set to collaborate once again. The makers, who had previously announced their partnership, officially launched the project with a script pooja on Monday. The film, which is yet to be titled, will be a youthful entertainer and is scheduled to start filming in either July or August.

Speaking to CE, Pramod expressed his excitement about the upcoming project. “This project, produced by Shruti Naidu and written/directed by Ramesh Indira, is planned on a large scale. With Premiere Padmini, they established me as an actor. However, this story has intense content, and my character will deliver on all the commercial aspects. That’s why the director took a long time to pen the story. It is a film set in a college backdrop, revolving around friendship, love, and family. I am positive that it aligns with today’s trends,” says Pramod.

He further adds, “As of now, only the director, producer, and I have been finalised. Shooting locations have been decided, and the remaining cast and crew are in the process of joining the project.”

Meanwhile, Pramod also revealed that Premiere Padmini 2 is also in the pipeline. “It is ready to go and will commence once we have completed the current project,” he says.

Currently, Pramod is occupied with the shooting of Bhuvanam Gaganam, with 10 days of shooting still pending. He will be shooting alongside Pruthvi Ambaar in the next 10 days. “The travel portions of the shoot require greenery and rain, and we will begin shooting shortly,” he says.

The actor is also eagerly awaiting the release of Salaar, a film starring Prabhas, in which he plays a pivotal role under the direction of Prashanth Neel. Additionally, Pramod is in talks for other projects, but his decisions will be based on his commitments with other ongoing projects.

