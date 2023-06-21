Home Entertainment Kannada

Pramod and Shruti Naidu join hands once again for a new film 

Meanwhile, Pramod also revealed that Premiere Padmini 2 is also in the pipeline. “It is ready to go and will commence once we have completed the current project,” he says.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Indira, Shruti Naidu and Pramod.

Ramesh Indira, Shruti Naidu and Pramod.

By Express News Service

Actor Pramod and noted television producer Shruti Naidu, who made her silver screen debut with Premiere Padmini, are set to collaborate once again. The makers, who had previously announced their partnership, officially launched the project with a script pooja on Monday. The film, which is yet to be titled, will be a youthful entertainer and is scheduled to start filming in either July or August.

Speaking to CE, Pramod expressed his excitement about the upcoming project. “This project, produced by Shruti Naidu and written/directed by Ramesh Indira, is planned on a large scale. With Premiere Padmini, they established me as an actor. However, this story has intense content, and my character will deliver on all the commercial aspects. That’s why the director took a long time to pen the story. It is a film set in a college backdrop, revolving around friendship, love, and family. I am positive that it aligns with today’s trends,” says Pramod.

He further adds, “As of now, only the director, producer, and I have been finalised. Shooting locations have been decided, and the remaining cast and crew are in the process of joining the project.”

Meanwhile, Pramod also revealed that Premiere Padmini 2 is also in the pipeline. “It is ready to go and will commence once we have completed the current project,” he says.

Currently, Pramod is occupied with the shooting of Bhuvanam Gaganam, with 10 days of shooting still pending. He will be shooting alongside Pruthvi Ambaar in the next 10 days. “The travel portions of the shoot require greenery and rain, and we will begin shooting shortly,” he says.

The actor is also eagerly awaiting the release of Salaar, a film starring Prabhas, in which he plays a pivotal role under the direction of Prashanth Neel. Additionally, Pramod is in talks for other projects, but his decisions will be based on his commitments with other ongoing projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premiere Padmini
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp