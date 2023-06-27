Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Vyjanath Biradar proves that age is just a number 

The film marks Actor Biradar’s debut as a hero at the age of 70 and also happens to be his 500th film.

Vyjanath Biradar’s film

A still from the film.

By Express News Service

Famous character artist Vyjanath Biradar’s film, 90 Bidi Maneg Nadi, is all set to release on June 29.

The film marks Biradar’s debut as a hero at the age of 70 and also happens to be his 500th film. Directed by Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni, the movie was entirely shot in North Karnataka, with Biradar portraying the role of an Agarbatti seller.

The directors express their excitement about working with Biradar,” Biradar shatters age stereotypes, proving it’s just a number. We focussed on his talent and not his age. It is the major reason for us to cast him as the protagonist,” says director Nagaraj Arehole, who further shares his admiration for Biradar’s portrayal, “The North Carnatic-style Javari song ‘Singal Kanna Harasti,’ where the actor’s energetic performance as a 20-year-old has been well received, and the song is already in the hit list.”

Produced by Ratnamala Badardinni under the Amma Talkies banner, the film has a background score by Veer Samarth and songs by Shivu Beragi. Director Umesh Badaradinni expresses his delight in fulfilling their dream of collaborating with the producer for this project, highlighting how the story demanded Biradar’s presence and his simplicity made him the perfect choice for the lead role.

Umesh adds, “Despite being 70 years old, Biradar’s unwavering passion for cinema serves as an inspiration for the team, and we felt immense pleasure in showcasing his exceptional talent in the film.”  90 Bidi Maneg Nadi features an ensemble cast including Neetha Maindargi, Preethu Pooja, Dharma, Karisubbu, and Abhay Veer, among others.

