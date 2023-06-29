Diganth plays a crucial role in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare  

Home Entertainment Kannada

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, the much-awaited directorial debut of writer-director Nithin Krishnamurthy, has been garnering immense attention.

Actor Diganth

Actor Diganth joins Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare cast.

By Express News Service

This youthful entertainer, which is turning out to be a star-studded affair, had its first spot in the limelight when the late Puneeth Rajkumar came in support of the project.

Presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studio, this youthful entertainer features appearances by Rishab Shetty, Ramya, Shine Shetty, Sathish Neenasam, and Pawan Kumar. The latest celebrity to join this cast is Diganth, who will be seen playing a crucial role. 

While the makers have kept the details surrounding his character under wraps, the first look of the actor is expected to be out on July 7. 

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, produced under the Gulmohar Films banner in association with Varrun Studios, has Arvind Kashyap as the cinematographer and Ajaneesh Lokanth as the music composer. Notably, the film showcases the introduction of 100 fresh faces, with Nithin Krishnamurthy having auditioned around 7,000 artists for the roles.  The makers are looking for a July release.

