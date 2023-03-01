I deserve a big break in Sandalwood: Shruti Prakash

By Express News Service

Shruti Prakash admits that her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 was a game-changer. The actor, who later, forayed into doing Kannada films, and has done around half a dozen to date, admits that she is still waiting to get that big break in Sandalwood.

“The reality show came to me after two shows in Hindi and this platform introduced me as Sruthi Prakash, and not through any film character, which I felt was an advantage. Thereafter, whatever projects I got in, (except for the upcoming film, Grey Games with Vijay Raghavendra) I have been part of new production houses and worked with new directors. I just went by my gut feeling, and the faith I had in the story and the making. I deserve some more good projects.”

Shruti Prakash

Shruthi feels that she has proven her skills time and again, “I have proved that I am a good actor, singer and dancer. I want my work to speak for itself, and be chosen for my talent. Secondly, irrespective of where I live, at the end of the day, my performance on the silver screen matters. I have to make sure that I reach the heart of the audience, with varied roles,” says Sruthi as she gears for the release of the third film, Kadala Theerada Bhargava, which is slated to hit the theatres this week.

Throwing light on the film directed by Pannaga Somashekar, Sruthi says, “Audience thought it is a triangular love story going by the poster which features two guys and a girl, but, it is not the case. The director has sketched a strong central character for the female lead, who will have a presence throughout the film, either on screen or as a part of the narrative. It is not a cliched romantic drama. Love is part of the film,but the film is not just about that,” she says.

Her character Impana in Kadala Theerada Bhargava supposedly has many layers. “She is figuring out her position in life when it comes to love, her parents and aunt. She is happy at places, and sometimes zoned out; she is sensitive at times too. How she takes the situations, and circumstances that lead her towards destiny forms the crux of the story,” Shruti explains.

Shruti has a Hindi web series and a feature film in the pipeline. An official announcement from the production house is awaited, she is also awaiting the release of two films, which are slated to release in the coming months. Meanwhile, Shruthi, who is a good singer, is working on a single. “I have been taking my singing career seriously, and aiming to form my own brand. That’s my agenda for 2023,” she signs off.

Pannaga Somashekar can connect all characters with varied emotions

Patel Varun Raju, who plays one of the leads, along with Bharat also doubles up as a producer for Kadala Theerada Bhargava. “We didn’t have anyone coming forward to invest in newcomers. Nor we had anybody from the industry to support us. So I along with Bharath, who also plays the other lead, took the risk of bankrolling the project. Moreover, we had faith in our friend, Pannaga’s script, and his making.” He shares that Kadala Theerada Bhargava delivers various emotions through the characters. “Pannaga has a personal connection with all characters. He has infused emotional quotient, through Bharath’s role, and I as Bhargave bring in aggression. While Shruthi’s character brings in the love and family sentiment, Sridhar’s role showcases the pain, and Raghav Nag’s character takes on jealousy. The director has given importance to content, and roles, but with a commercial touch.”

Shruti Prakash admits that her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 was a game-changer. The actor, who later, forayed into doing Kannada films, and has done around half a dozen to date, admits that she is still waiting to get that big break in Sandalwood. “The reality show came to me after two shows in Hindi and this platform introduced me as Sruthi Prakash, and not through any film character, which I felt was an advantage. Thereafter, whatever projects I got in, (except for the upcoming film, Grey Games with Vijay Raghavendra) I have been part of new production houses and worked with new directors. I just went by my gut feeling, and the faith I had in the story and the making. I deserve some more good projects.” Shruti PrakashShruthi feels that she has proven her skills time and again, “I have proved that I am a good actor, singer and dancer. I want my work to speak for itself, and be chosen for my talent. Secondly, irrespective of where I live, at the end of the day, my performance on the silver screen matters. I have to make sure that I reach the heart of the audience, with varied roles,” says Sruthi as she gears for the release of the third film, Kadala Theerada Bhargava, which is slated to hit the theatres this week. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Throwing light on the film directed by Pannaga Somashekar, Sruthi says, “Audience thought it is a triangular love story going by the poster which features two guys and a girl, but, it is not the case. The director has sketched a strong central character for the female lead, who will have a presence throughout the film, either on screen or as a part of the narrative. It is not a cliched romantic drama. Love is part of the film,but the film is not just about that,” she says. Her character Impana in Kadala Theerada Bhargava supposedly has many layers. “She is figuring out her position in life when it comes to love, her parents and aunt. She is happy at places, and sometimes zoned out; she is sensitive at times too. How she takes the situations, and circumstances that lead her towards destiny forms the crux of the story,” Shruti explains. Shruti has a Hindi web series and a feature film in the pipeline. An official announcement from the production house is awaited, she is also awaiting the release of two films, which are slated to release in the coming months. Meanwhile, Shruthi, who is a good singer, is working on a single. “I have been taking my singing career seriously, and aiming to form my own brand. That’s my agenda for 2023,” she signs off. Pannaga Somashekar can connect all characters with varied emotions Patel Varun Raju, who plays one of the leads, along with Bharat also doubles up as a producer for Kadala Theerada Bhargava. “We didn’t have anyone coming forward to invest in newcomers. Nor we had anybody from the industry to support us. So I along with Bharath, who also plays the other lead, took the risk of bankrolling the project. Moreover, we had faith in our friend, Pannaga’s script, and his making.” He shares that Kadala Theerada Bhargava delivers various emotions through the characters. “Pannaga has a personal connection with all characters. He has infused emotional quotient, through Bharath’s role, and I as Bhargave bring in aggression. While Shruthi’s character brings in the love and family sentiment, Sridhar’s role showcases the pain, and Raghav Nag’s character takes on jealousy. The director has given importance to content, and roles, but with a commercial touch.”