Yuvarajkumar’s debut film titled 'Yuva'

The film directed by  Santhosh Ananddram is made under Hombale Films banner.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

There is a lot of hype around Yuvarajkumar’s debut film, which has been titled Yuva. The title was unveiled at the grand mahurat held on Friday. The film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, director Santhosh Ananddram, actor Yuvarajkumar, music director Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematographer Sreesha Kuduvalli and many other dignitaries and well-wishers were present at the muhurat event.

While the first clap of the film was done by Vijay Kiragandur’s wife, Shailaja, the camera was operated by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. The  Century Star, Shivarajkumar called the action and cut for the first shot.

It may be noted director Santhosh is known for helming in films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Rajakumara.

The upcoming film will mark Santhosh’s fourth collaboration with Hombale Films. Meanwhile, the makers are in the process of finalising the film’s female lead and the rest of the cast. Billed as an entertainer, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 22.

