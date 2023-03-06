Home Entertainment Kannada

My cameo in Kabzaa will be a surprise package: Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar, who recently dubbed his portions for the film, talks about being part of Chandru’s directorial.

A poster from the movie Kabzaa.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A few months ago, we broke the news about Shivarajkumar appearing in a cameo in Kabzaa. Director R Chandru, who kept the news under wraps for so long, finally confirmed the news a couple of days ago.

In a note released through his social media account, director Chandru said,

“You all know that Kabzaa features superstars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep. But I want to give you all another good news that you have been asking for so long, and yes, Kabzaa also features our beloved Karunada Chakravarthy Shivarajkumar. Thank you, Shivanna, for your continued support."

Shivarajkumar dubbed his portions for the film, along with Upendra, at the recording studio on Sunday. Speaking to CE, the actor says, “It is a cameo, and it is a surprise package, which should be experienced in theatres.”

The makers are reportedly planning to release Kabzaa in two parts. When asked if his character will be taking the lead in the second chapter, Shivanna confirms by saying, “The director plans to take the lead through my character, but how it will be done is yet to be discussed.”

The actor then expressed his happiness about Amitabh Bachchan releasing the film’s trailer. He then went on to say he was “the biggest fan of the Shahenshah.” Written and directed by R Chandru, the film will hit the theatres on March 17. The film, starring Upendra in the lead, is set in the pre-independence era and is set to have grand visuals that bring the 1940s alive. 

Shriya Saran plays the female lead, with Sudeep playing a pivotal role. The cast of the film also includes Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas.

Kabzaa is produced by director R Chandru under the Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner in association with Alankar Pandian. The Hindi version of Kabzaa will be distributed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, and Sudhakar Reddy is handling the Telugu version. 
 

