Home Entertainment Kannada

Roshni Prakash replaces Krithi Shetty in Bala’s Vanangaan  

According to sources, Roshni Prakash will now play the female lead in the film. The makers have also roped in actor Arun Vijay after Suriya’s exit from the project.

Published: 06th March 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaking, Movies, Production house

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

Bala’s Vanangaan has been going through a string of cast replacements in recent times. Originally planned with Suriya as the lead, the makers later roped in actor Arun Vijay after Suriya’s exit from the project. And now, it seems that Krithi Shetty, who was supposed to play the female lead, has also been replaced.

According to sources, Roshni Prakash will now play the female lead in the film. The actor had previously appeared in Tamil films like Yemaali (2018), Jada (2019), and Kavaludaari (2019) and Lucky Man (2022) in Kannada. The makers of Vanangaan are expected to make an official statement regarding Roshni’s involvement with the film soon.

It has been confirmed that GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film. Sources further state that director Bala is expected to restart the shooting for the film with the new set of actors from March 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanangaan Arun Vijay Roshni Prakash
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp