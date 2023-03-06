Roshni Prakash replaces Krithi Shetty in Bala’s Vanangaan  

By Express News Service

Bala’s Vanangaan has been going through a string of cast replacements in recent times. Originally planned with Suriya as the lead, the makers later roped in actor Arun Vijay after Suriya’s exit from the project. And now, it seems that Krithi Shetty, who was supposed to play the female lead, has also been replaced.

According to sources, Roshni Prakash will now play the female lead in the film. The actor had previously appeared in Tamil films like Yemaali (2018), Jada (2019), and Kavaludaari (2019) and Lucky Man (2022) in Kannada. The makers of Vanangaan are expected to make an official statement regarding Roshni’s involvement with the film soon.

It has been confirmed that GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film. Sources further state that director Bala is expected to restart the shooting for the film with the new set of actors from March 9.

