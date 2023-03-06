Home Entertainment Kannada

South Indian Hero to be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam  

Sarthak, who plays the protagonist in the film, expressed his happiness by saying, “ With a broad South Indian release, the title of the film has finally been justified."

Poster from the movie South Indian Hero.

By Express News Service

Naresh Kumar's latest film, South Indian Hero, is finally getting a  complete South Indian release. The Kannada film starring Sarthak, Kaashima Rafi, and Urvashi Jayan was released on February 24.

Now the film is all set to be dubbed in other South Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film achieves this by taking you inside the life of a superstar. When asked if the film had made him realise the effects of stardom, Sarthak says, “South Indian Hero made me understand a superstar’s life, which comes with its ups and down. It showed me the nuances of their life on and off screen, I still hope to reach there someday but without all the pressure and the emotional hathyachar.

Having said that, I know the reality. Every hero craves that love and adulation, and when he gets there, how he manages is different. The personal life gets compromised, and the competition should be managed. I wouldn’t have found a better project to showcase the range of my performance. The characterization and get-ups made me feel like I got to do some ten films in one film.”

Sarthak says the acceptance of the people and the success of the film had already made him feel the pressure. So he wants to choose his next project carefully. “I have been in discussions for three projects, which includes one from my own production. But I want to complete all my current projects before I sign my next film,” he signs off.

