‘I am preparing to give my hundred per cent for Yuva’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sapthami Gowda is clearly Sandalwood’s blue-eyed actor now. The Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger actor, who shined in her role as Leela in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, is all set to once again collaborate with Hombale Films. This time, she will be seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, alongside Yuvarajkumar, in his debut, Yuva. “Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful Sapthami Gowda once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for Yuva,” read the confirmation from the production house.

An elated Sapthami shares her excitement about bagging another project by the production house and working in Yuva. “Working with Hombale Films banner and Vijay Kiragandur as a producer is a safe space for me. Secondly, Santhosh is a director I always wanted to work with. I have watched his films, right from Mr and Mrs Ramachari, to Yuvarathna.

It is going to be a learning experience working under his direction,” says Sapthami. Interestingly, the actor opines that working alongside Yuvarajkumar will be pressure. “Yuvarajkumar comes from the Rajkumar clan, the biggest film family Sandalwood has ever seen. So, I have decided to go to the sets like a debutante too,” she says.

Thrilled about her role, Sapthami reveals that it will indeed be a unique one. “I am glad that Santhosh Ananddram and the team trust me to pull off this role. I am preparing to give my hundred per cent,” she adds.

The actor is also making her Hindi cinema debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War, for which she has completed shooting. She will also be seen with Abishek Ambareesh in director S Krishna’s Kaali, which is another interesting project coming her way. “I am blessed and thankful to both the directors, who have given me an opportunity to be part of their project. I’m getting a variety of roles, and I’m looking forward to juggling both films.”



Sapthami Gowda is clearly Sandalwood’s blue-eyed actor now. The Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger actor, who shined in her role as Leela in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, is all set to once again collaborate with Hombale Films. This time, she will be seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, alongside Yuvarajkumar, in his debut, Yuva. “Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful Sapthami Gowda once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for Yuva,” read the confirmation from the production house. An elated Sapthami shares her excitement about bagging another project by the production house and working in Yuva. “Working with Hombale Films banner and Vijay Kiragandur as a producer is a safe space for me. Secondly, Santhosh is a director I always wanted to work with. I have watched his films, right from Mr and Mrs Ramachari, to Yuvarathna. It is going to be a learning experience working under his direction,” says Sapthami. Interestingly, the actor opines that working alongside Yuvarajkumar will be pressure. “Yuvarajkumar comes from the Rajkumar clan, the biggest film family Sandalwood has ever seen. So, I have decided to go to the sets like a debutante too,” she says.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thrilled about her role, Sapthami reveals that it will indeed be a unique one. “I am glad that Santhosh Ananddram and the team trust me to pull off this role. I am preparing to give my hundred per cent,” she adds. The actor is also making her Hindi cinema debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War, for which she has completed shooting. She will also be seen with Abishek Ambareesh in director S Krishna’s Kaali, which is another interesting project coming her way. “I am blessed and thankful to both the directors, who have given me an opportunity to be part of their project. I’m getting a variety of roles, and I’m looking forward to juggling both films.”