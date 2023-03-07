Shivaji Surathkal 2 to release on April 14

By Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind has already made a mark as Shivaji Surathkal, and the makers of the hit film are gearing up to release the second instalment on April 14. The actor’s 103rd film, which will be about ‘The Mysterious Case of Mayavi’ is directed by Akash Srivatsa, who has written the script along with Abhijith YR.

Produced by Anup Gowda and Rekha K N under the Anjanadri Cine Creations banner, Shivaji Surathkal 2 has Akash doubling up as the editor. With cinematography by Guruprasad MG and Darshan Ambat, the team is currently busy with post-production. A special song, choreographed by Dhananjay Master, was recently shot with 777 Charlie heroine Sangeetha Sringeri and Ramesh Aravind.

Speaking about the film, Akash assures that Shivaji Surathkal 2 will be quite a theatrical experience. “Composer Judah Sandy has been working really hard for the past six months to deliver quality content. Rajan, the sound designer is taking a special personal interest in designing the sound for the film.

The producers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the quality of the film never dips even a moment,” says the director adding, “The second instalment of Shivaji Surathkal, which has generated massive expectations will be distributed by KRG Studios, and plans to release in over 150 theatres.”

Shivaji Surathkal features Radhika Narayan and Meghana Gaonkar, along with Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vidya Murthy and Aradhya. “Shivaji Surathkal 2 will be a personal and professional roller coaster ride for the ace detective and it will take literally everything he considers dear to win the case,” says Akash.

