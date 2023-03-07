Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar joins the sets of Dhanush’s Captain Miller

An action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era, Captain Miller also stars Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Malayalam actor Sumesh Moor, and John Kokken.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the official anouncement of the movie 'Captain Miller' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who recently completed shooting his portions for Rajinikanth’s Jailer, will now join the sets of his next Tamil film, Captain Miller, starring Dhanush in the lead. The Arun Matheswaran directorial will reportedly star the Kannada superstar as Dhanush’s elder brother. Captain Miller went on floors last year, and Shivarajkumar is set to join the ongoing schedule in Courtallam. The actor will be part of a 10-day schedule from today.

With cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, Captain Miller will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Nagooran. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller is Dhanush’s third collaboration with the production house after Pattas and Maaran.

Shivarajkumar is one of the busiest stars of the Kannada industry and has an interesting lineup, including Ghost with director Srini, and Yogaraj Bhat’s Karnataka Dhamanaka, which is currently on floors. Shivanna is also part of composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, 45. The Vedha hero will be also collaborating with Narthan for Bhairathi Ranagal, which will have a release in multiple languages.

