Kichcha Sudeep’s next to be helmed by debutant director?

Speculation is that the multilingual actor will be collaborating with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu for a project, which is likely to begin in April

Published: 08th March 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona'

Kichcha Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Even seven months after the release of Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeep hasn’t signed his next. The multilingual actor got busy with the reality show, Bigg Boss, and later took time off for Celebrity Cricket League and KCC.

On the film front, there has been a lot of speculation around Sudeep’s next, and here is a little update for all Kichcha fans. According to a source close to the actor, he is likely to return to working in films in April.

While there has been a buzz about Sudeep collaborating with Kabali producer, Kalaipuli S Thanu, we now hear that the actor has given his go-ahead to debutant director Vijay. The film will be a Kannada-Tamil bilingual, and an official confirmation about the collaboration is set to be out soon.

This apart, Sudeep has also confirmed joining hands with Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari for a grand project, which is currently in the pre-production stage, and is likely to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, Sudeep will be seen in R Chandru’s Kabzaa, starring Upendra,  which is all set to hit the theatres on March 17.  

