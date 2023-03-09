A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Suri recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film, Bad Manners. The final schedule was completed with an introduction song starring the lead hero, Abishek Ambareesh. A few pictures shared by the team with CE shows the actor in a stylish avatar. Lyricist and Kirik Party actor Dhananjay has penned the lines for the particular intro number which has music by Charan Raj. The track has been choreographed by dance master Dhananjay, and Karthik has worked on the costumes.

Suri, who is currently busy with the post-production work of the film, is happy with the way Bad Manners is turning out. The director in his brief conversation, shares a few words about his experience working with Abishek, the prospects of his film reaching a bigger scale, and how the recent blockbusters have opened the market for the Kannada industry.

“From what I have observed about Abishek while shooting, I can say that he is an actor. It is a gift probably coming from his father. He has quite a special pair of eyes, smile and memory. He is an artist who does his own preparations and it was interesting to notice the effort he took for his character in Bad Manners.” He further adds that Abishek being the son of Ambareesh is just a catalyst, “Abishek puts his own efforts to make the role and film work. We have two songs -- a modern and a tappanguchi number, and he underwent a practice for a month, and the output was ‘massy and stylish’,” says Suri, who is confident Bad Manners will introduce Abishek as a commercially viable hero.

Suri is happy to learn that the film has created a good demand and that the production value of K M Sudhir’s Studio 18 has only got bigger through this film. “What began as an average budget film has now grown to a bigger scale of ` 30 crores,” says Suri, who is happy to have producers and distributors like Rockline Venkatesh, Mohan, KP Sreekanth, and Jayanna coming in support of the film. Equal efforts were contributed by my team including the writers Surendra Nath, Amri, and cinematographer Shekar.

The Duniya director states that at present Kannada industry has expanded its market, and as result, filmmakers are looking for quality scripts, new content, ideas, and collaboration. “Time and again Kannada industry has been praised for its quality films, but at present credits should go to Vijay Kirgandur, actor Yash, and Prashanth Neel for their KGF series. Then we had Sudeep and Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona, and Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie by debutant, Kiranraj.

Of course, Kantara by Rishab Shetty took the Kannada industry to another different level,” shares Suri, who believes Upendra's Kabzaa will only up the game. “The R Chandru film with multiple superstars like Shivanna, and Sudeep, aside from Upendra has already created a big buzz before its release. This is the best time for other filmmakers to catapult the opportunity, “ he adds.

Suri, meanwhile is targeting May as the release month, and the film might hit the theatres around Ambareesh’s birth anniversary (May 29). “We are right now focussing on the computer graphics, which requires some time. We also need a month for grading and rerecording,” says Suri, adding, “We will soon be releasing the songs, in regular intervals.”

