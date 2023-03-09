Home Entertainment Kannada

Exploring the all-new Mandala

Techie-turned-filmmaker Ajay Sapreshkar marks his debut with the sci-fi Mandala,which sees its release on March 10.

Published: 09th March 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Techie-turned-filmmaker Ajay Sapreshkar marks his debut with the sci-fi Mandala,which sees its release on March 10. The film brings together a great set of actors to play interesting roles. It features Anant Nag as an investigative journalist, Sharmiela Mandre as an aerospace engineer, Kiran Srinivas in a unique lead role, Samyukta Hornad as DCP and Prakash Belawadi as a director of the fictitious space agency.

What is more interesting is the director has planned to make a franchise out of this rare genre in Kannada. The film has a story written by him and screenplay by Prakash Belawadi. Sharmiela says that Mandala came to her at a time when she was re-evaluating her projects and wanted to be part of and that was something challenging.

“Being in the industry for over 13 years, I felt the need to choose my scripts wisely, and Mandala happened to be one of those wise scripts. I want to do films, which will help me grow as an actor. Especially with OTT giving us good content, the competition is up there,” says Sharmiela. According to the actor, Mandala is a sci-fi film, and the plot is set in Bengaluru but makes it for world cinema. “The film talks about the world unknown, about aliens, and becomes a film for everyone. Why aliens should only visit America? It is time for them to say hello to Karnataka,” she chuckles.

Kiran, who has done 9 films in 10 years, is happy to be back to the silver screen with Mandala, and he has more than a couple of reasons to choose this film. “Firstly, the film has Anant Nag and Prakash Belawadi. It is an opportunity an actor shouldn’t miss. The second reason was the story, and I was blown away by the script. The subject has interesting highs and lows, and there is a lot of imagination. The subject is audacious, at the same time entertaining, and has a logical conclusion to each question thrown. The film brings in various emotions, and I didn’t have second thoughts,” he says.

Kiran also reveals the film has an open ending and has two more sequels planned. “Ajay’s idea is to create a franchise like the Gardens of Galaxy and Avengers in Kannada,” he adds. For Samyukta, the concept of aliens has always been fascinating. And this got her excited about the project. “We have enjoyed alien invasion films in Hollywood, be it the MCU, or Star Wars, the concept of aliens very much existed in all these films, but in India, we hardly had any. So, when such a film is now being experimented on in Kannada. As a girl, who is a big fan of space, I believe in the presence of aliens, and I was all excited to be part of Mandala,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp