Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Veeram' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Actor Prajwal Devaraj’s next, Veeram, has finally got a release date. The directorial debut of Khadar Kumar will be out on April 7. The commercial action entertainer bankrolled by Shashidhar KM, stars Rachita Ram as the female lead.

Prajwal, who plays a fan of legendary actor, Dr. Vishnuvardhan in the film, will be seen sporting a rugged look, long-hair and beard in Veeram. The film has Srinagar Kitty in a pivotal role, and Deepak of Shishya fame as the antagonist.

The director in his previous interview about Veeram had shared that Prajwal Devaraj has an interesting role and the film will be on the lines of his previous films Gelaya and Gulama.

Apart from this film, Prajwal has Mafia directed by Lohith H and Gana with Telugu director Hariprasad Jakka in different stages of production. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in Meghana Raj Sarja starrer, Tatsama Tatbhava.

Actor Prajwal Devaraj’s next, Veeram, has finally got a release date. The directorial debut of Khadar Kumar will be out on April 7. The commercial action entertainer bankrolled by Shashidhar KM, stars Rachita Ram as the female lead. Prajwal, who plays a fan of legendary actor, Dr. Vishnuvardhan in the film, will be seen sporting a rugged look, long-hair and beard in Veeram. The film has Srinagar Kitty in a pivotal role, and Deepak of Shishya fame as the antagonist. The director in his previous interview about Veeram had shared that Prajwal Devaraj has an interesting role and the film will be on the lines of his previous films Gelaya and Gulama.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from this film, Prajwal has Mafia directed by Lohith H and Gana with Telugu director Hariprasad Jakka in different stages of production. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in Meghana Raj Sarja starrer, Tatsama Tatbhava.