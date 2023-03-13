Home Entertainment Kannada

Laughing Buddha, backed by Rishab Shetty, goes on floors

Laughing Buddha revolves around a police constable, who lifts people’s spirits and brings happiness to the entire police station.

Laughing Buddha, a light-hearted comedy-drama, is the next project, which is backed by Rishab Shetty. Directed by M Bharath Raj, the film went on floors on Sunday at the Chandika Durga Temple in Bhadravathi.  

Laughing Buddha revolves around a police constable, who lifts people’s spirits and brings happiness to the entire police station. The film stars Pramod Shetty and Teju Belawadi. The latter  (Prakash Belawadi’s daughter) was last seen in Gantumoote.

The film is produced by Rishab Shetty in association with Coffee Gang Studios and is co-produced by Shrikanth and Vikas. In an earlier interview, Rishab said Pramod was the best fit for the role of a police constable in this film, which he found really appealing.

The shooting will take place in and around Bhadravathi, and will have music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Chandrashekar, and editing by KM Prakash.

