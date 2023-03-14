Back with a bang

Home Entertainment Kannada

Model Nicole Faria and rapper Honey Singh have come together for nine years for the singer’s latest song Lashkare.

A still from the music video Lashkare. (File Photo)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

Currently staying more than 10,000 km away from India, Nicole Faria’s joy has known no bounds since Lashkare, the song in which she was featured, was released. Lashkare is sung and composed by her old friend and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Unlike other compositions by Singh, the song has a mellow tune to it, which goes with different moods. Faria says it is always exciting for her to work with ‘friends’ since she already has a comfort level with them.

“I’m working with Yo Yo Honey Singh after nine years. We last worked together during the shoot of my first film Yaariyan for the song Sunny Sunny,” recalls Faria. The actor-model was picked by the singer himself. “One fine day Honey Singh messaged me about this offer and I would never say no to him. He’s a down-to-earth person and very humble. He’s extremely professional and easy to talk to,” says Faria, as she chats with CE over the phone from San Francisco. Mostly seen in a glamorous avatar, Faria dons a de-glam look with subtle makeup with a tinge of shine in this video.

“I wore a blazer suit with a lace bustier. It was a chic business casual look. We tried to keep the look to light colours with a beige-toned gown light blue pants suit to go with the theme,” says Faria, adding that they went with white-stoned jewellery over the golden one. Just like many other songs of Singh, this is also already a massive hit with close to 47 lakh views. “The response has been amazing. We hit 20 lakh views in two days and it’s still trending globally.

The song is naturally so catchy that you will find yourself grooving to it when it’s playing,” says Faria, Miss Earth 2010. Faria moved to the US in May 2022 and is currently living in San Francisco, California. Although a hardcore Bengalurean who never thought of moving out, Faria says she is slowly feeling at home in the US. “Life is so different here.

Every place has its own charm. San Francisco is a walking city so naturally, everyone here is really fit and healthy. In my free time I enjoy going on hikes, trying out new cuisines, and picnicking at the park with friends,” says Faria. Along with that, she is also doing more music videos and movies which are in the pipeline. “Can’t reveal anything much yet. But things are work-in-progress right now,” says the actor as she signs off.

