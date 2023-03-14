Home Entertainment Kannada

Jahnvika Kalakeri to star in Veer Savarkar biopic

Radhakrishna reveals that Jahnvika is the great-granddaughter of Sanadi Appana, a noted Shehnai player from Bagalkote, and she has a strong role to play in the biopic.

Jahnvika Kalakeri. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Radhakrishna Pallaki was making a Veer Savarkar (Vinaya k Damodar Savarkar) biopic with Suneel Raoh in the lead. The latest update from the team is that actor Jahnvika Kalakeri has been roped in to play the role of Yamunabai, the wife of Veer Savarkar.

Jahnvika, who was previously known as Keerthi, made her debut with the Prarambhastarrer Manuranjan and also starred in Akshith Shashikumar’s Oh My Love. Radhakrishna reveals that Jahnvika is the great-granddaughter of Sanadi Appana, a noted Shehnai player from Bagalkote, and she has a strong role to play in the biopic.

Excited about her role, Jahnvika says, “My role in this film is in contrast to my previous two projects, which were in the romance genre. I believe it is a huge responsibility to play the role of Yamunabai Savarkar. To get such an important role so early in my career is a step forward."

"Once I start my workshop on March 18, I’ll know more about the character, and I hope to be prepared before the team kickstarts shooting on March 25.”

The cast also includes noted artists like Sai Kumar, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, and Rangayana Raghu, and the team are planning to approach Anupam Kher to play a key role. Bankrolled by KN Chakrapani under the Hondaavare Films banner, the biopic will have KS Chandrashekar as the cinematographer and Sam as the composer.

