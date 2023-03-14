Home Entertainment Kannada

Jani Master on board Virat’s Royal

The songs of Royal are composed by Charan Raj. Rehearsals have already begun for the first track as the team gets ready to shoot this Friday.

Sanjana Anand ​

Sanjana Anand . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DIRECTOR Dinakar Thoogudeepa, who has completed shooting the talkie portions for Royal, now gets ready to shoot the song sequences from March 17. The film bankrolled by Jayanna Films and starring Virat and Sanjana Anand in the lead cast has four tracks.

Virat

And the production house is happy to bring on board Jani Master. The in-demand dance choreographer who is popular in Tamil and Telugu cinema will be choreographing two songs for the film. The songs of Royal are composed by Charan Raj. Rehearsals have already begun for the first track as the team gets ready to shoot this Friday.

The commercial entertainer with elements of sentiment, comedy, and action also features Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Abhilash of Love Mocktail fame, and YouTuber Gourav Shetty. The film has cinematography by Sanket Mys. Virat has signed a five-film deal with Jayanna Films, and Royal will be their first collaboration.

Producer Jayanna speaking to CE, says, “Virat might be one-film-old, and currently has two films in production. But he comes across as an actor with a lot of potential, and with experience, he is sure to shine in the industry."

"He is a star in the making. It’s time, the industry encourages good talents like him. It is one of the reasons our production house has signed back-to-back films,” says Jayanna. Apart from this film Virat has Addhuri Lover, directed by AP Arjun and starring Bad Manners heroine Priyanka Kumar as the female lead.

