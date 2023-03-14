Home Entertainment Kannada

Team Gurudev Hoysala dedicate their film to the police department

In an interaction with the media, Dhananjay said he always wanted to make a film that would convey a message to society and is glad to have come across one such subject through Hoysala.

By Express News Service

Hoysala is set to release on March 30, and the makers have made the right noises with the music and teaser of the film. The team, who is dedicating this film to the police department is currently doing the promotional rounds in North Karnataka.

The film directed by Vijay N will be the second collaboration between Dhananjay and producers Yogi G Raj and Karthik Gowda after Rathnan Prapancha. In an interaction with the media, Dhananjay said he always wanted to make a film that would convey a message to society and is glad to have come across one such subject through Hoysala.

“We have a slight change in title,” revealed Dhananjay, announcing the film will be now titled Gurudev Hoysala. “We procured the title from Ramu Films, but apparently, there is another movie with the same name, which has completed its shoot and censor formalities. So our film will now be called Gurudev Hoysala,” said Dhananjay, Talking about his working experience with Dhananjay, Naveen Shankar, who plays a prominent role in Hoysala, said, “This is the first time I am playing a role with negative shades."

"While I am happy to act with my friend Dhananjay, the role came my way through the production house. The character is amazing and Gurudev Hoysala gave me the opportunity to experiment.” Gurudev Hoysala will be the third collaboration of Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar.

“ I play the role of Ganga and will be seen as a police officer’s wife, and a Bharatnatyam teacher. Playing this role was challenging for me,” says Amrutha. Gurudev Hoysala also stars Prathap Naryan, and Avinash in important roles. It has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Karthik S.

