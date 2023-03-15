A special song from 'Shivaji Surathkal 2' to carry a twist

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about the special song in Shivaji Suratkal 2 featuring 777 Charlie heroine Sangeetha Sringeri. The song composed by Judah Sandy and also featuring Ramesh Aravind and has been titled Twinkle Twinkle and it will be out today.

"But there is a catch to the song," says director Akash Srivatsa," The film's title is Shivaji Surathkal - The Mysterious Case of Mayavi, and the song will begin with a clue about Mayavi. It is a mysterious character, and we are giving some exercise for the viewers to find the person."

The lyrics of the song has been penned by the director himself, sung by Isha Suchi and choreographed by Dhananjay master. The costumes for the song are designed by Lakshmi Krishna and the entire track has been shot in a resort.

"The song will have two different visuals colour and black & white to give a hallucination effect. Differentiating the illusion and reality is part of the puzzle," says Akash. The sequel to Shivaji Surathkal produced by Anup Gowda and Rekha KN under the Anjanadri Cine Creations banner will be distributed by KRG Studios.

The film has cinematography by Guruprasad MG and it features Radhika Narayan, and Meghana Gaonkar, along with Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vidya Murthy, and Aradhya in prominent roles.



