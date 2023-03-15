Home Entertainment Kannada

A special song from 'Shivaji Surathkal 2' to carry a twist

Twinkle Twinkle featuring Ramesh Aravind and Sangeetha Sringeri will be out today

Published: 15th March 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sangeetha Sringeri

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about the special song in Shivaji Suratkal 2 featuring  777 Charlie heroine Sangeetha Sringeri. The song composed by Judah Sandy and also featuring Ramesh Aravind and has been titled Twinkle Twinkle and it will be out today.

"But there is a catch to the song," says director Akash Srivatsa," The film's title is Shivaji Surathkal - The Mysterious Case of Mayavi, and the song will begin with a clue about Mayavi. It is a mysterious character, and we are giving some exercise for the viewers to find the person."

The lyrics of the song has been penned by the director himself, sung by Isha Suchi and choreographed by Dhananjay master. The costumes for the song are designed by Lakshmi Krishna and the entire track has been shot in a resort.

"The song will have two different visuals colour and black & white to give a hallucination effect. Differentiating the illusion and reality is part of the puzzle," says Akash. The sequel to Shivaji Surathkal produced by Anup Gowda and Rekha KN under the Anjanadri Cine Creations banner will be distributed by KRG Studios.

The film has cinematography by Guruprasad MG and it features Radhika Narayan, and Meghana Gaonkar, along with Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vidya Murthy, and Aradhya in prominent roles.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivaji Surathkal Shivaji Surathkal 2 Sangeetha Sringeri
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp