Appu’s last film 'Gandhadagudi' coming to Prime on March 17

Gandhadagudi – Journey of A True Hero, a docu-feature starring the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, which won hearts in the theatres is all set to premiere on Prime Video on his birth anniversary, March 17.

Puneeth is joined by the award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker, Amoghavarsha, who is also the writer and director for this film, in his journey into the forest to explore the abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and forgotten tales. Gandhadagudi gives us a glimpse of Puneeth Rajkumar’s zeal and love for nature and his native land.

The audience will get to experience 7 different contrasting environments in their jourey ranging from thick rainforests to rocky scrublands and from mountains to oceans. It’s an experiential trip through India’s untouched lands like never before. Adding a personal touch, the feature gives an interesting insight into Puneeth’s lineage, his father, and the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.

Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions and in association with Mudskipper, the film’s music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar speaking on the sidelines of Gandhadagudi's digital release says, “The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation.

The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film. We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary.”

"It was heartening to see Gandhadagudi and its unique experience receive such positive response from across the world,” says director Amoghavarsha, who added that film is a window into the unseen, mystical India and showcases a unique eastern view of our relationship with nature. "As a country of 1.4 billion people, we still have the largest number of tigers and elephants roaming freely and GG tries to answer this enigma. I’m extremely happy that the audience can journey with Puneeth and uncover, experience these never before seen wonders and a slice of his real, raw self.”

Gandhadagudi is the first collaboration of Ajaneesh Loknath as a music director with Puneeth Rajkumar and he feels lucky to have worked on this special project. "Composing music for this docu-drama felt extremely unique. I have incorporated a lot of folk tunes to elevate the experience of the audience exposed to the visuals of flora and fauna in the film. With the film getting premiered on Prime Video, I am glad that more audiences will be able to witness this beautiful immersive experience set in Karnataka,” he shares.

