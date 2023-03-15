Kabzaa fever: The pan-Indian film to release on over 4500 screens worldwide  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The release of R Chandru’s directorial, Kabzaa is just around the corner. The pan-Indian action entertainer from Sandalwood starring three big stars Upendra, Shivarajkumar, and Sudeep has further raised incredible expectations around this film.

According to the latest buzz, and the film which also stars Shriya Saran as the female lead will be released on over 4500 screens worldwide on March 17. Interestingly, the screens are likely to increase, as there is a lot of demand from theatres across India. The makers are getting the first list of theatres in Karnataka ready and going by the buzz, it is likely to release in over 400 screens in the state.

The latest update comes from well-known Bollywood distributor Anand Pandit, who has the Hindi distribution rights and will be releasing Kabzaa in approximately 1600 theatres across North India. The film is equally in demand in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, and will be released in a good number of theatres.

The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj and produced by director R Chandru under Siddheshwara Enterprises, which will also be distributing the film in Karnataka. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions will be released by Lyca Productions, LGF Productions and Ruchira Entertainment, and N Cinemas respectively.

With advance bookings already open, tickets in Karnataka have been selling like hotcakes, the film is expected for a massive opening on day one. As of now, the Kabzaa team is not planning mid-night shows but is planning for early morning shows, as a treat to fans.

The film features an ensemble cast of Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas.

