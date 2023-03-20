Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjana Doss joins the cast of Hayavadana’s Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane

Sanjana, a model-turned-actor, started her film career with Manasmitha and the yet-to-be-released KTM. Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane marks her third project.

Published: 20th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjana Doss.

By Express News Service

Actor Sanjana Doss is the latest to join the cast of director Hayavadana’s next, Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane, which stars Anjan Nagendra and Venya Rai.

Sanjana, a model-turned-actor, started her film career with Manasmitha and the yet-to-be-released KTM. Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane marks her third project. Billed to be a travel-based youth entertainer, Sanjana will be joining the team from March 29 in Manali.

Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane also has Hayavadana doubling up as a producer in association with Pavan Simikeri under the Pandoras Box Production and Krishnachhhaya Chital banner.

Sanjana Doss is also foraying into Malayalam with @, directed by Don Max.

