Sanjana Doss joins the cast of Hayavadana’s Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane
Sanjana, a model-turned-actor, started her film career with Manasmitha and the yet-to-be-released KTM. Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane marks her third project.
Published: 20th March 2023 08:16 AM | Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:16 AM | A+A A-
Actor Sanjana Doss is the latest to join the cast of director Hayavadana’s next, Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane, which stars Anjan Nagendra and Venya Rai.
Sanjana, a model-turned-actor, started her film career with Manasmitha and the yet-to-be-released KTM. Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane marks her third project. Billed to be a travel-based youth entertainer, Sanjana will be joining the team from March 29 in Manali.
Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane also has Hayavadana doubling up as a producer in association with Pavan Simikeri under the Pandoras Box Production and Krishnachhhaya Chital banner.
Sanjana Doss is also foraying into Malayalam with @, directed by Don Max.