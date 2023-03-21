Home Entertainment Kannada

Komal-Rajashekar’s 'Undenama' gets a release date

Actor Komal’s upcoming film, which marks the directorial debut of dialogue writer KL Rajashekar, has undergone a title change. Previously titled 20 20, the film will now be called Undenama.

Published: 21st March 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Undenama

A still from the film 'Undenama'

By Express News Service

Actor Komal’s upcoming film, which marks the directorial debut of dialogue writer KL Rajashekar, has undergone a title change. Previously titled 20 20, the film will now be called 'Undenama'. The film, which is billed as a full-fledged comedy, will be hitting the theatres on April 14. 

Undenama, produced by C Nanda Kishore, also stars Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead along with Apoova, Vaishnavi, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Bank Jandardhan in pivotal roles. 

Rajashekar, who is known for writing dialogues for Darshan’s Roberrt, is the first-time director who has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Undenama. The film’s music is by Sridhar Sambharam and has cinematography by Naveen Kumar.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undenama Actor Komal
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp