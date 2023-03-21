Komal-Rajashekar’s 'Undenama' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Actor Komal’s upcoming film, which marks the directorial debut of dialogue writer KL Rajashekar, has undergone a title change. Previously titled 20 20, the film will now be called 'Undenama'. The film, which is billed as a full-fledged comedy, will be hitting the theatres on April 14.

Undenama, produced by C Nanda Kishore, also stars Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead along with Apoova, Vaishnavi, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Bank Jandardhan in pivotal roles.

Rajashekar, who is known for writing dialogues for Darshan’s Roberrt, is the first-time director who has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Undenama. The film’s music is by Sridhar Sambharam and has cinematography by Naveen Kumar.



Actor Komal’s upcoming film, which marks the directorial debut of dialogue writer KL Rajashekar, has undergone a title change. Previously titled 20 20, the film will now be called 'Undenama'. The film, which is billed as a full-fledged comedy, will be hitting the theatres on April 14. Undenama, produced by C Nanda Kishore, also stars Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead along with Apoova, Vaishnavi, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Bank Jandardhan in pivotal roles. Rajashekar, who is known for writing dialogues for Darshan’s Roberrt, is the first-time director who has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Undenama. The film’s music is by Sridhar Sambharam and has cinematography by Naveen Kumar. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });