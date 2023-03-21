Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar and Ganesh team up for a KS Ravikumar directorial  

Producer Surappa Babu confirm collaboration with the two stars, and with the veteran director, and will be made only in Kannada

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Surappa Babu, the producer of Kotigobba 2 and  3 is gearing up for his next project, and interestingly he has managed to bring together a unique lead cast. The film, billed to be a commercial entertainer, will be helmed by a veteran south Indian director, KS Ravikumar,  and the producer has managed to bring together Shivarajkumar and Ganesh on the silver screen for the first time.

Confirming the news to CE, Surappa Babu says, “This is an unusual and interesting collaboration  and it is the story, that got these two stars together.”

Surappa Babu has previously worked with KS Ravikumar in Kotigobba 2, and this is their second project together.  This will be the producer’s second outing with Shivarajkumar, they worked together before in the family entertainer Bandu Balaga. However, it is the first with Ganesh.

“I’m glad to be bankrolling a project that consists of two stars and having the veteran director helming the project, and it will be made in Kannada,” says Surappa Babu.

The film made under the Rambabu Productions banner is in the preliminary stages of production and the producer is hoping to begin the project by June after the two actors complete their present commitments. An official announcement about the project, along with the details of the cast, and genre will be revealed closer to the muhurath date of the film.

Shivrajkumar, apart from his two projects in Tamil -- Jailer starring Rajinikanth, and Dhanush’s Captain Miller, is busy with Srini’s 'Ghost' and Yogaraj Bhat’s 'Karataka Dhamanaka'. He also has Arjun Janya’s '45' in the lineup.

Ganesh, on the other hand, is waiting for Banadaariyalli’s release. There is also a buzz about the actor joining hands with Chethan Kumar, which is yet to be made official. The other projects on his list include a film with Mahesh Gowda and director Suni’s Rayagaada.
 

