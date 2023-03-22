Home Entertainment Kannada

Brinda Acharya to star in Kousalya Supraja Rama

The family entertainer  directed by Shashank has the actor sharing screen space with Krishna for the first time

Published: 22nd March 2023

Actor Brinda Acharya

By Express News Service

Director Shashank’s next, Kousalya Supraja Rama, starring actor Krishna, is set to feature Brinda Acharya as the female lead. The actor, who was seen in Premam Poojyam and Juliet 2, will be working with Krishna and director Shashank for the first time. The film is billed to be a family drama, which is powered by the mother-son sentiment.

Sharing details about Brinda’s role, Shashank says, “The actor plays Shivani, an engineering student, who keeps a balance between traditional and modern outlooks, and represents today’s generation.” The director also calls Brinda a talented actor, who has done an excellent job with the character. 

Talking about how the project came to her, Brinda says, “Everything happened so quickly after Shashank saw me during the shooting of another film. I have been a huge fan of his work, especially Moggina Manasu, which is my all-time favourite. I was equally excited to share screen space with actor Krishna.”

Kousalya Supraja Rama, jointly produced by Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas, will have Arjun Janya composing the music and Sugnyan as the DoP. 

