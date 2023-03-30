It’s tricky to turn a serious film into a mass entertainer: Dhananjay

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhananjay is set to complete a decade in Kannada industry this May. The actor, who made his debut as a hero in Guruprasad’s Director Special (2013), has completed 24 films. His milestone 25th film, Gurudev Hoysala, hits the screens on Thursday. From being Daali to Natarakshasa, Dhananjay opens up about his fascinating journey in Indian cinema.

“I have seen a lot of ups and downs, and I did struggle to reach the position I am in now. I learned what to do, and what not to do, and this experience will come in handy for my future. I think over the years, I have created a universe of my own with characters like Daali, and other roles. I’m glad to be an actor who can play a variety of characters. You can shine as both a hero and a villain. When things weren’t going my way, it was Daali that gave me the popularity that restarted my journey as a hero. The journey also made me a producer, and I am glad to have made quality products like Badava Rascal, Head Bush, and the upcoming Tagaru Palya. There are more films to be brought out from my home banner,” he says.

A still from the film

With a career in multiple languages, Dhananjay has worked on understanding the nuances of cinema over the years. “Mistakes are normal in cinema, and that’s the only way to move forward. Not every attempt becomes a wondrous one. The industry teaches every member, and I too have learnt a lot, and I am still learning too. Nobody can judge what will do well, but there needs to be honesty in our attempts,” he says.

Considering how Gurudev Hoysala is his milestone film, is it extra pressure on him as actor? “Yes. With Gurudev Hoysala, I’m taking a step into the mass entertainer zone. There is a level of anxiety about the audience responses. Moreover, it is always tricky to make a serious film into an entertainer. There needs to be an extensive thought process to blend in all the commercial elements. We have done our part, and now it is up to the audience to give their verdict,” says Dhananjay, who plays a police officer in the film. “I had put on weight for Head Bush, which I had to shed to play the role of Gurudev Hoysala. I lost about 10 kilos in a very short span to fit myself into the role of a cop. The rest of the preparation came through the script reading and discussions with the director. I took inputs from my friends, who are police officers, and their experiences came in handy. But it is important to have a signature style as an actor, and that will be seen in Gurudev too.”

Talking about what should be the takeaway from Gurudev Hoysala, Dhananjay says, “We should be more empathetic. We should be alert, think, and observe what is happening around us.” Gurudev Hoyasala marks Dhananjay’s maiden collaboration with Geetha director Vijay. “Presenting a realistic subject like Gurudev Hoysala as a commercial entertainer is difficult.

Vijay has clarity in his subject, and he has neatly blended multiple elements in the film,” says the actor, who also shares a warm rapport with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. Dhananjay’s collaboration with their KRG Studios began with Ratnan Prapancha, and will also work together in Uttarakaanda. “The initial struggle of finding the right directors and producers has finally given me a banner like KRG Studios. I am glad to work in such a good production house, and I’m looking forward to doing more work with them,” he signs off.

